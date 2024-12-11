Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who appeared to struggle in the second Test in Adelaide, bowled just four overs during the morning session of Day 2 before his pace noticeably dropped. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's hopes of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could hinge on the fitness of their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

The fast bowler, who struggled with a recurring back injury last year, appeared to aggravate his condition during the second Test in Adelaide.

Bumrah bowled just four overs during the morning session of Day 2 before his pace noticeably dropped. Commentators speculated that the star pacer had pulled his adductor muscle.

In the final innings, with Australia needing only 19 runs to seal victory, Bumrah bowled a solitary over at speeds well below his usual mark of 140+ kmph, raising concerns about his physical condition.

Commentator and former cricketer Isa Guha highlighted the potential impact of Bumrah's absence, 'For India, I don't think they're too concerned about what happened in Adelaide... they'll enjoy going to the Gabba and playing in those conditions.

'The only concern they might have is around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and what that does to the bowling attack... that's where the main challenge lies for India.'

India's bowling attack could be weakened if Bumrah is ruled out. The team management will have to make crucial decisions about their bowling lineup, considering the challenging conditions at the Gabba.

Harshit Rana's expensive spells with the pink ball in Adelaide might prompt a reshuffle in the bowling line-up.

The Gabba holds a special place for India, as they famously breached Australia's fortress in 2021 to secure a series win. However, with uncertainty surrounding Bumrah, India faces a tough battle to replicate that success in Brisbane.