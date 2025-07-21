HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Test Cricket Set For Major Revamp!

Test Cricket Set For Major Revamp!

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 10:04 IST

x

India, Australia and England are likely to be joined by South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the top division, while Pakistan, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland will be placed in the second division.

,/strong>

Jay Shah

IMAGE: The International Cricket Council headed by ICC Chairman Jay Amit Shah has formed an eight-member working group to explore a proposed two-tier system in Test cricket. Photograph: Jay Shah/X

The International Cricket Council looks all set to go ahead with the proposed two-tier system in Test cricket for the first time, after the world governing body set up a dedicated working group tasked with exploring the transition to the new model.

At its annual general meeting in Singapore over the weekend, the ICC headed by Chairman Jay Amit Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta formed an eight-member working group. The committee has been assigned the mandate to study and report back with recommendations to the ICC board by the end of the year, according to a report in The Guardian newspaper, London.

The current World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027) will not be altered, and a possible implementation of the new system will be done after 2027.

Gupta, who joined the ICC earlier this month from JioHotstar, will head the working group, which also includes England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Richard Gould, and Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg.

Under the proposed format, Australia, England and India would play Test series against each other twice every three years, rather than the current arrangement of two series in a four-year cycle.

India, Australia and England are likely to be joined by South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the top division, while Pakistan, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland will be placed in the second division.

'The presence of Gupta, Gould and Greenberg on the working group suggests there is a strong possibility the two-division model will be adopted, although the devil will be in the detail of their findings,' The Guardian report noted.

'With such a significant change requiring the support of a two-thirds majority of the ICC's 12 full members, the biggest challenge will be to agree on a system of promotion and relegation between the two divisions to prevent the smaller nations being cut adrift. An increased package of financial support for countries starting in division two may also be required.'

 

Although Australia and India are keen on the two division system in Tests, England don't seem completely convinced about the top three teams playing more series regularly as the ECB believes 'as it would further entrench their huge financial advantage over other international sides.'

The ICC made a major decision on Sunday as it awarded the hosting rights for the next three editions of the World Test Championship finals to England.

The three WTC finals scheduled in 2027, 2029 and 2031 after completion of two year cycles will in all likelihood be held in June, which is the time for the cricket season in England.

The ECB hosted the 2021 final in Southampton (India vs New Zealand), 2023 summit clash at the Oval in London (India vs Australia) and the 2025 title clash at Lord's (South Africa vs Australia).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?
Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?
Did Ashwin force Harbhajan out?
Did Ashwin force Harbhajan out?
Why England to continue hosting WTC finals
Why England to continue hosting WTC finals
PIX: When Gill's India met Manchester United players
PIX: When Gill's India met Manchester United players
'Where's Your Bike?' Amiss and the First Helmet
'Where's Your Bike?' Amiss and the First Helmet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 2

Thomson Mini LED TVs Now Available

webstory image 3

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

VIDEOS

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday celebration in Bandra1:16

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday...

Marathon legend Fauja Singh's last rites held in Jalandhar4:14

Marathon legend Fauja Singh's last rites held in Jalandhar

Ganga water level near danger mark in Patna1:24

Ganga water level near danger mark in Patna

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD