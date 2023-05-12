News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar's name used to endorse online medical fraud

Tendulkar's name used to endorse online medical fraud

Source: PTI
May 12, 2023 21:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fraud

IMAGE: The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for using legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's name, photo and voice for the promotion of medicinal products without his permission, an official said on Friday. One of Tendulkar's aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, he said.

 

The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line.

He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar's photo.

As Tendulkar had never given permission to the company to use his name and photographs and it was leading to maligning of his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation) besides the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Made a mistake of doubting him: Gauff
Made a mistake of doubting him: Gauff
BWF bans new unplayable 'spin serve'
BWF bans new unplayable 'spin serve'
RCB's KGF In Hustle Mode!
RCB's KGF In Hustle Mode!
Byju's closes $250 mn funding; raised $750 mn in May
Byju's closes $250 mn funding; raised $750 mn in May
IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'
ED arrests Chhattisgarh spl secretary in liquor scam
ED arrests Chhattisgarh spl secretary in liquor scam

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

World Boxing C'ships: Bhoria, Hussamudin bag bronze

World Boxing C'ships: Bhoria, Hussamudin bag bronze

'Lot of new faces will be seen under Hardik'

'Lot of new faces will be seen under Hardik'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances