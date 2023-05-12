News
RCB's KGF In Hustle Mode!

RCB's KGF In Hustle Mode!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 12, 2023 12:47 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli at an RCB nets session on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photographs: RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore are now in the 6th spot in the IPL 2023 points table and in a mid-table tussle with the Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings for a spot in the play-offs.

Virat Kohli jogs

The trio of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis, now collectively known as KGF -- a term picked by some RCB fans; a hat-tip to the superhit Kannada movie -- were seen in full flow at practice, prepping for their next challenge.'

'K.G.F. Hustle Mode. Gotta keep pushing forward no matter how big the hurdle is! #PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#IPL2023#Choosebold#RoyalChallenge,' a caption alongside pictures of the trio in training read.

Glenn Maxwell during training

Faf is the current Purple Cap holder, with 576 runs in 11 games .

RCB captain Faf du Plessis

Kohli has struck 420 runs -- hitting 6 half centuries -- and is the third highest run-getter among Indian batters this season.

Maxwell has made contributions with both bat and ball and KGF will be called into service when RCB face third-placed Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL game on Sunday, May 14.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

