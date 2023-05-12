News
World Boxing Championships: Bhoria, Hussamudin bag bronze

World Boxing Championships: Bhoria, Hussamudin bag bronze

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 12, 2023 20:27 IST
Deepak Bhoria brought home a bronze in the 51kg category

IMAGE: Deepak Bhoria brought home a bronze in the 51kg category. Photograph: BFI/Twitter

Indian boxer Deepak Bhoria won a bronze in men's 51 kg category at World Championships in Tashkent on Friday.

Deepak went down fighting to two-time World Championships bronze medallist France's Bilal Bennama in a 3-4 split verdict, which went into bout review.

Earlier, his compatriot, Mohammad Hussamudin signed off with a bronze medal after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from his semi-final bout.

 

The 29-year-old from Nizamabad sustained a knee injury in his quarter-final bout against J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

"Hussamuddin gives a walkover due to injury and settles for bronze. He sustained a knee injury during his QF bout and was advised to not compete further," the boxing federation of India said in a statement.

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba's Saidel Horta in the last four clash.

