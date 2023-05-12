News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Made a mistake of doubting Nadal'

'Made a mistake of doubting Nadal'

May 12, 2023 16:56 IST
IMAGE: Coco Gauff said she will never make the mistake of doubting Rafael Nadal’s chances at French Open. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Coco Gauff had doubts about an ailing Rafa Nadal's chances at last year's French Open, only to see him romp to a 14th title at the Paris Grand Slam, and the women's world number five said she will never underestimate him again at Roland Garros.

Nadal, 36, has not played since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open in January and there are doubts about the Spaniard's participation in Paris after the 22-time major champion pulled out of the Italian Open.

Gauff said Nadal would be her first pick to win in Paris if he is fit enough to play, despite his lack of time on court.

 

"I don't think he needs match experience," the 19-year-old told reporters in Rome. "I'm sure he probably would have preferred to play some matches before. Him and Roland Garros is something special.

"I made the mistake of doubting him (last year)," the American added. "Next thing you know, he pretty much stormed his way to the final and won in straight sets."

Gauff, who finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek at the French Open last year, continues her build-up to the May 28-June 11 tournament when she faces Marie Bouzkova in Rome on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
