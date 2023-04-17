Tendulkars In The Spotlight At Wankhede

Nearly a decade after Sachin Tendulkar hung up his boots, Mumbai cricket's most famous surname 'Tendulkar' was back on the Wankhede scoreboard on Sunday.

Arjun, the legendary Sachin's son, made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

The Tendulkars became the first father-son pair to play the IPL.

Arjun, who was given his MI cap by Captain Rohit Sharma, bowled two overs with the new ball in which he conceded 17 runs without taking a wicket.

Glimpses of the Tendulkars at the Wankhede on Sunday:

IMAGE: Sachin's pep talk for Arjun ahead of his IPL debut. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Sachin, who turns 50 next Monday, April 24, gets a hug from Ravi Shastri, who turned 60 last May.

IMAGE: His son is making his debut, but Sachin looks keen to have a bat out in the middle.

IMAGE: Sachin with Harmanpreet Kaur, who led Mumbai Indians to the WPL title last month.

IMAGE: Sachin with Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher.

IMAGE: Arjun with Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani.

IMAGE: What made Sachin and Nita laugh out loud?

IMAGE: Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

IMAGE: Sachin and Arjun after the match.