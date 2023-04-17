A Day Of Firsts For Arjun, Iyer, SKY, Duan!

IMAGE: Debutant Arjun Tendulkar appeals unsuccessfully for a leg before wicket against Narayan Jagadeesan. Photograph: BCCI

It turned out to be a memorable day for Mumbai Indians players as they marked their IPL debuts during the five-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Arjun Tendulkar etched his name in the record books as he made his IPL debut at the Wankhede stadium. He played for Mumbai Indians, the same team for which his father Sachin played for six seasons -- from 2008 to 2013. They became the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his maiden IPL century. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer's IPL century was the first hundred by a KKR batter after a long wait of 15 years, since Brendon McCullum hit 158 from 73 balls on the opening day of the inaugural IPL in 2008.

IMAGE: MI Captain Suryakumar Yadav presents his IPL cap to debutant Duan Jansen. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav captained an IPL team for the first time. Rohit Sharma was named among the substitutes and was included as the Impact Player during MI's run chase, replacing pace bowler Riley Meredith.

IMAGE: Duan Jansen celebrates Rinku Singh's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's left-arm pacer Duan Jansen made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians. His twin Marco Jansen plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Duan and Marco became the first twins to feature in the IPL.