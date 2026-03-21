Tendulkar, Pathan, send Eid wishes to fans

Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and other sports stars extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings on social media, wishing peace and prosperity.

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan celebrates Eid with his children on Saturday. Photograph: RCB/X

Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr poured in from sportspersons on social media on Saturday.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X: 'Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. May the spirit of faith, compassion, and generosity guide us all!'

Irfan Pathan posted pictures with his young children on his X handle and wished his fans: 'Eid Mubarak to everyone from Pathan family. May allah accept all your fasts during Ramadan. #eidmubarak'

Kaif's Eid celebrations with parents

IMAGE: Mohammad Kaif celebrated Eid with his parents. Photograph: RCB/X

'Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!' former India player Mohammad Kaif wished fans while sharing pictures of his family on his X page.

Former India player VVS Laxman also extended Eid greetings on X.

'May this Eid bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. Eid Mubarak!' he tweeted.