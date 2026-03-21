India to face Ireland in T20I series before England ODIs

India is set to play two exciting T20I matches against Ireland in Belfast this June, offering crucial preparation ahead of their highly anticipated tour of England.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will travel to Belfast for a two-match T20I series. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points India will play two T20I matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28 in Belfast.

This series marks India's first visit to Belfast for a cricket match since 2007.

The Ireland T20I series serves as preparation for India's subsequent tour of England for T20Is and ODIs.

The announcement follows Ireland's confirmation of the series and Paul Stirling's resignation as T20I captain.

The series is part of Ireland's preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2028.

Reigning world champions India will play two T20 Internationals in Ireland on June 26 and June 28 respectively, the BCCI said on Saturday about the games that will precede their white-ball assignment in England.

Both match will be held at Belfast, where the Indian team will play for the first time since 2007.

"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026. Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India's return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," BCCI said in a statement.

India have toured Ireland three times in the last seven years

The BCCI statement comes two days after Ireland's director of high performance Graham West confirmed the series while announcing Paul Stirling's decision to step down as their T20I captain.

India, who host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series ending on June 20, will travel to England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1-19.

India have toured Ireland three times in the past seven years, drawing strong crowds at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.

Ireland to have new skipper

West had said on Thursday the India series is part of their plans for the upcoming summer.

"With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul's (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June," West had said.