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Home  » Sports » PIX: Maguire sees red, costs United as Bournemouth snatch draw

PIX: Maguire sees red, costs United as Bournemouth snatch draw

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March 21, 2026 09:32 IST

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Harry Maguire’s red card proves costly as Manchester United are held 2-2 by Bournemouth, who equalise late from the penalty spot.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell during their Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain on Friday

IMAGE: Manchester United's Harry Maguire is shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell during their Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain on Friday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was shown a red card for conceding the penalty that led to Bournemouth grabbing a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium on Friday, the home side twice coming from behind to secure a point.

Key Points

  • Harry Maguire sent off after conceding late penalty.
  • Maguire earlier forced an own goal by James Hill.
  • Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to give United the lead.
  • United frustrated after Amad Diallo penalty appeal denied.

Maguire, recalled to the England squad earlier in the day, went from hero to villain after forcing Bournemouth’s James Hill into an own goal, only to concede a spot-kick that ended up costing his side two points.

 

Both sides had chances in the first half but neither could find the back of the net, with United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Djordje Petrovic of Bournemouth pulling off several fine saves.

Bruno Fernandes converts penalty

With space at a premium early in the second half, Alejandro Jimenez opened the door for United by pulling the shirt of Matheus Cunha to concede a penalty, and captain Bruno Fernandes converted to give the visitors the lead in the 61st minute.

Ryan Christie equalised six minutes later, however, squeezing a well-placed shot beyond the reach of Lammens.

Fernandes played his part as United took the lead again, swinging in a corner that glanced off Hill and into his own net under pressure from Maguire at the back post in the 71st minute.

Maguire sent off for tugging at Evanilson's shirt 

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by AFC Bournemouth's James Hill

IMAGE: Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by AFC Bournemouth's James Hill. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Seven minutes later Maguire was sent off for an impulsive tug on the shirt of Evanilson, and teenaged substitute Junior Kroupi confidently fired home the spot-kick.

The visitors had to hang on through more than 10 minutes of stoppage time for a draw that left them third in the table on 55 points, 15 behind leaders Arsenal and six adrift of Manchester City. Bournemouth are 10th on 42 points.

United captain Fernandes was frustrated by the draw, especially since his team mate Amad Diallo was denied a penalty in similar circumstances to the sending-off of Maguire.

"We had a situation where we could have gone 3-1 up, and from that situation we end up, we end up conceding another goal ...not getting a penalty, and then we get a penalty against where more or less it's the same situation as Amad," he told Sky Sports.

"Today, we had to suffer, we had to run a little bit more and we did, at the end, end up getting a point (so) not everything (is) negative from the game, we got something from it." 

Source: REUTERS
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