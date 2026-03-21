Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training

Yash Dayal's absence from RCB's IPL 2026 training camp and removal from team visuals spark speculation amid ongoing legal issues.

IMAGE: Yash Dayal was part of RCB's title-winning squad last season where he picked 13 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yash Dayal not seen at RCB's training camp in Bengaluru.

Absence triggers speculation over his status in the squad.

Dayal was retained by RCB ahead of the IPL mini-auction last December.

Pacer Yash Dayal was not seen at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's training camp at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday.

The 27-year-old pacer's absence from the practice session was coupled with his images missing from RCB's official team bus.

Speculation is rife on social media that RCB is distancing itself from the bowler who has two alleged cases of sexual assault lodged against him.

Dayal's image missing from RCB's team bus

IMAGE: No Yash Dayal on RCB's team bus for IPL 2026. Photograph: RCB/X

Images of RCB's team bus for IPL 2026 on social media featured every player except Dayal, who finished the 2025 season with 13 wickets.

The Uttar Pradesh bowler's absence from the training camp has sparked speculation, with fans claiming the pacer has been released by the franchise due to his ongoing legal issues.

Dayal was retained by RCB ahead of the IPL mini-auction last December.