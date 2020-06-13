News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar opines on future of T20 WC amid COVID-19

Tendulkar opines on future of T20 WC amid COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 13, 2020 21:12 IST
It's Cricket Australia's decision whether they can conduct World T20, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: ICC is yet to take a call on whether they will go ahead with the scheduled tournament Down Under. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, said that the decision to conduct the T20 World Cup rests with Cricket Australia, who will have to take the difficult call of whether they can go ahead with the tournament as per schedule in October.

The International Cricket Council is yet to take a call on whether they will go ahead with the scheduled tournament Down Under now that the curve has flattened in Australia and 25 per cent crowd is set to be allowed to enter stadium.

 

"If we speak about the T20 (World Cup), I feel it is the decision of the Australian Board whether they will be able to conduct the tournament," Tendulkar told Aaj Tak channel.

Financial aspect is something that needs to be considered with great seriousness, feels Tendulkar.

"The financial side and other aspects will also come into effect. We will have to see whether all these things combine together. This is a difficult decision but cricket is happening, it cannot be a bigger thing than it."

Tendulkar also welcomed the England vs West Indies Test series which will be held in 'bio-secure' environment starting July.

"I am very happy. England is playing their Test match against West Indies from July 8, so slowly the vehicle is coming on the track, which is a good thing."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
