News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar had a small weakness against off-spin: Muralitharan

Tendulkar had a small weakness against off-spin: Muralitharan

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 20, 2021 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar had a slight weakness against off-spin bowling, says Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan. Photograph: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar had a slight weakness against off-spin bowling.

 

Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his career, only Australia's Brett Lee had a better record against the Indian great, dismissing him on 14 occasions.

"For Sachin, there was no fear to bowl because he won't hurt you. Unlike Sehwag who can hurt you. Because he [Tendulkar] will protect his wicket, he is a good reader of the ball and he knows the technique," Muralitharan told ESPNCricinfo.

"I felt in my career, Sachin had a small weakness against off-spin. With leg-spin he smashes but off-spin somehow he had the difficulty because I got him out so many times. And lots of off-spinners also got him so many times, I have seen it," he added.

"I don't know, I never spoke to him regarding this, that why 'you aren't comfortable with off-spin.' I felt in my mind he had a little bit of weakness that's why I got little bit of advantage compared to other players. Sachin is a difficult player, it's very hard to get him out."

Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and 530-plus ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul 'back for good' after chance recall
Rahul 'back for good' after chance recall
Cairns off life support after heart surgery
Cairns off life support after heart surgery
Rohit prays for 'peace and love'
Rohit prays for 'peace and love'
AAP, BSP, SP skip Sonia's 19-party Opposition meet
AAP, BSP, SP skip Sonia's 19-party Opposition meet
CBI seeks details of WB post-poll violence from DGP
CBI seeks details of WB post-poll violence from DGP
Kohli, BCCI discuss roadmap for T20 World Cup
Kohli, BCCI discuss roadmap for T20 World Cup
Lockdown Freedom: Sachin Enjoys Dinner
Lockdown Freedom: Sachin Enjoys Dinner

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Lockdown Freedom: Sachin Enjoys Dinner

Lockdown Freedom: Sachin Enjoys Dinner

Ashwin says he was in contention to play Lord's Test

Ashwin says he was in contention to play Lord's Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances