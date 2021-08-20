News
Ashwin reveals he was in contention to play Lord's Test

Ashwin reveals he was in contention to play Lord's Test

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 20, 2021 17:23 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Having being left out of the opening Test, Ravichandran Ashwin was set to play in the second Test till weather intervened at Lord's. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed he was in contention to play in the second Test against England at Lord's till a sudden spell of rain before the toss forced the team management to change the playing XI.

 

Having being left out of the opening Test, Ashwin was set to play in the second Test after Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to injury.

"The funny thing was, before the match, they were like, 'There's a heatwave. You please be ready mate. You might play.' Upon coming to breakfast in the morning, rains started lashing out," said Ashwin on his YouTube show Kutti Story.

"I asked, 'Won't you tell about heatwave after it came? Why gave me hope only for it to end in disappointment," he added in a jovial manner.

The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to win the second match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The third Test will be played at Leeds from August 25.

