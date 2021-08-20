News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cairns off life support after heart surgery

Cairns off life support after heart surgery

August 20, 2021 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chris Cairns had surgery in Canberra after a "major medical event" earlier this month but the seriousness of his condition required him to be transferred to St Vincent's for another operation.

IMAGE: Chris Cairns had surgery in Canberra after a "major medical event" earlier this month but the seriousness of his condition required him to be transferred to St Vincent's for another operation. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after emergency surgery in Sydney for a heart problem, his lawyer said on Friday.

 

"I'm pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney," Aaron Lloyd said in a statement.

"He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward."

Cairns, 51, had surgery in Canberra after a "major medical event" earlier this month but the seriousness of his condition required him to be transferred to St Vincent's for another operation.

New Zealand media reported Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection -- a tear in the body's main artery.

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006.

His father Lance also played cricket for New Zealand.

Cairns has lived in Canberra with his wife and children for several years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India superior than Pak going into T20 WC: Gambhir
India superior than Pak going into T20 WC: Gambhir
To make it to Team India, a dream come true: Sakariya
To make it to Team India, a dream come true: Sakariya
Despite form, Ponting backs Aussies to win T20 WC
Despite form, Ponting backs Aussies to win T20 WC
BCom Dropout to Star Photographer
BCom Dropout to Star Photographer
Coming Soon! RBI's CBDCs Revolution
Coming Soon! RBI's CBDCs Revolution
Taliban 2.0: The PLIGHT of WOMEN
Taliban 2.0: The PLIGHT of WOMEN
Labour Migration to Farms is Bad News
Labour Migration to Farms is Bad News

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Afghan footballer died falling from US plane in Kabul

Afghan footballer died falling from US plane in Kabul

Kiwis wary of touring Pak after Afghanistan crisis

Kiwis wary of touring Pak after Afghanistan crisis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances