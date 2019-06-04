News
ICC World Cup Fan Zone: Party is getting bigger

ICC World Cup Fan Zone: Party is getting bigger

June 04, 2019 09:32 IST

48 games.

11 venues.

10 teams.

1 winner.

The ICC World Cup is here!

Many fans arrived in the United Kingdom for the ICC World Cup expecting a six-week party with a heady mix of top quality cricket, barbecue, fish and chips and cocktails.

And while there has been no shortage of sunshine so far, the more than half a million foreign visitors have discovered a nation more varied and complex than the picture postcard stereotypes.

With the fans thronging the stadiums donning their favourite team jerseys, painting their faces and dressing at their fanciest best, it's a carnival-like atmosphere.

Take a look:

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: Trophy safely delivered. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: A hair-raising start to India's campaign. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: This fan has his priorities right. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match ball took a scenic route through the Welsh capital. From Cardiff Central Station to Cardiff Wales Stadium via 542 pairs of hands! Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: Bangladesh matched their batting prowess with smart bowling to beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday. Their fans were ecstatic! Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: Fans have always been the life support that the World Cup has thrived on. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

Yohan Blake

IMAGE: Olympic sprinter Yohan Blake visits the Nottingham Fan Zone. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
Did you know Kohli is a good bowler too?

Revealed! How captain Morgan transformed England

