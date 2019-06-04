ICC World Cup Fan Zone: Party is getting bigger

June 04, 2019 09:32 IST

48 games.

11 venues.

10 teams.

1 winner.

The ICC World Cup is here!

Many fans arrived in the United Kingdom for the ICC World Cup expecting a six-week party with a heady mix of top quality cricket, barbecue, fish and chips and cocktails.

And while there has been no shortage of sunshine so far, the more than half a million foreign visitors have discovered a nation more varied and complex than the picture postcard stereotypes.

With the fans thronging the stadiums donning their favourite team jerseys, painting their faces and dressing at their fanciest best, it's a carnival-like atmosphere.

Take a look:

IMAGE: Trophy safely delivered. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: A hair-raising start to India's campaign. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: This fan has his priorities right. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match ball took a scenic route through the Welsh capital. From Cardiff Central Station to Cardiff Wales Stadium via 542 pairs of hands! Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: Bangladesh matched their batting prowess with smart bowling to beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday. Their fans were ecstatic! Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: Fans have always been the life support that the World Cup has thrived on. Photograph: ICC/Twitter