South Africa aim to continue momentum against Bangladesh

IMAGE: Nadine de Klerk smashed 84 off 54 balls to help South Africa beat India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Photograph: Proteas Women/X

Having roared back into contention with twin wins, a confident South African unit will look to keep the juggernaut rolling when they face a spirited Bangladesh in their Women's ODI World Cup clash in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

After a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in their opener, the Proteas women found their rhythm with convincing wins over New Zealand and hosts India, reigniting their campaign in style. Currently, they sit fourth on the points table with a -0.888 Net Run Rate.

On paper, South Africa, boasting the likes of captain Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Ayabonga Khaka, look the stronger side.

After the disastrous 69 all out against England, their top order has been in fine touch, with Brits and Luus firing against New Zealand and Wolvaardt demonstrating her class against India.

Crucial contributions from the lower order, particularly Nadine de Klerk and Khaka, proved pivotal in South Africa's win against India earlier this week.

The Proteas will also be hoping veterans Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch step up to provide additional firepower against Bangladesh.

South Africa enter this clash with the advantage of familiarity with the conditions, having already played two matches at the venue.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, began their tournament on a high, producing a morale-boosting seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

However, successive defeats against England and New Zealand have dented their momentum and exposed some persistent vulnerabilities.

Their bowling unit has been the primary positive, led by the promising 20-year-old pacer Marufa Akter, who has claimed five wickets so far, ably supported by the spinners.

Despite this, Bangladesh's inconsistent top order remains a significant concern. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, who also performs wicketkeeping duties, has struggled for runs, averaging just nine in the tournament.

Reflecting on their batting woes after the defeat to New Zealand, Bangladesh all-rounder Rabeya Khan said, "If the top-order doesn't score runs, whatever the lower order does becomes useless,"

"It's really tough for us that way ... our batting has collapsed (in the last two games)," Rabeya had said after their loss to New Zealand.

Against South Africa's formidable bowling unit, comprising Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, and Chloe Tryon, the Bangladesh batting lineup faces an uphill battle.

They will need heavy contributions from key players like Sultana, Rubya Haider, Nishita Akter Nishi, and Sumaiya Akter to conjure something extraordinary.

Teams (From)

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Match Starts at 3 pm.