News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Team India's women get a makeover

Team India's women get a makeover

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harmanpreet unveils Indian women's cricket team ODI jersey

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: The women's team will don the new jersey during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday unveiled the side's new ODI jersey at the Board's headquarters in Mumbai.

The women's team will don the new jersey during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played in Vadodara from December 22.

 

"It's an honour to unveil the jersey today and really happy that we are the first ones who is going to wear this jersey against the West Indies team," said Harmanpreet.

"Really happy, really like the look. The tri-colour on the shoulder is looking really beautiful and really happy that we've got a special ODI jersey," she added.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Before the home series, the Harmanpreet-led Indian team will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series from December 5 to 11.

Harmanpreet said wearing the Team India jersey was always special as a lot of hard work goes towards owning it.

"I would like the Indian fans to also wear this jersey and feel proud."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
11 killed, 25 hurt as Maha govt bus overturns in Gondia
11 killed, 25 hurt as Maha govt bus overturns in Gondia
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
Major blow for India's women's team
Major blow for India's women's team
He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut
He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Major blow for India's women's team
Major blow for India's women's team
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances