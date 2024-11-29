News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Major blow for India's women's team as Jemimah retires hurt

Major blow for India's women's team as Jemimah retires hurt

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 21:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues retires hurt in WBBL, raises concerns about participation in ODs against Australia. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram/span>

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues retired hurt due to a possible left wrist injury after guiding Brisbane Heat to victory over Sydney Thunder in a Women's Big Bash League match in Brisbane Friday.

The injury raises concerns about her availability for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting December 5.

 

Brisbane Heat thrashed Sydney Thunder by nine wickets at the Allan Border Field to set up a title clash against Melboune Renegades on Sunday at the MCG.

Rodrigues made 43 off 30 balls before retiring hurt after the 10th over of Heat's run chase of 134. She was dropped three times by Sydney Thunder fielders.

She apparently aggravated a left wrist injury sustained earlier in the game while attempting to save a boundary during Thunder's innings. She had landed awkwardly on the joint while diving in the field.

During Heat's run chase, Rodrigues batted with strapping on her left wrist. Her discomfort seemed to grow later on and she left the field at the drinks break.

Georgia Redmayne (51 not out) then took over with an unbeaten half-century as Heat chased down the target with 28 balls to spare.

Rodrigues has been named in the Indian women's team which will three ODIs against Australia on December 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB
ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut
He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut
Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn
Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn
Tough decisions need to be taken: Kharge in CWC meet
Tough decisions need to be taken: Kharge in CWC meet

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Nayar defends dropping Ashwin, Jadeja
Nayar defends dropping Ashwin, Jadeja
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances