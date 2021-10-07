News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India trainer Webb to quit after T20 World Cup

Team India trainer Webb to quit after T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 07, 2021 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian team's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb with captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Webb/Instagram

Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb will be stepping down from his position after the upcoming T20 World Cup as the New Zealander is no longer keen on being on the road for five to eight months a year.

 

Webb joined the Indian team in 2019 after Shankar Basu's stint ended following the ODI World Cup but he is now ready to move on as it has become difficult for him to stay away from his family for too long in this post COVID-19 World.

"In saying this, I have recently informed the BCCI that I will not be seeking an extension of my contract following the t20worldcup," Webb said on Instagram on Thursday..

He said that he has decided to put his family first with stringent health protocols in place for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter the country.

"This has not been an easy decision but ultimately I must put my family first. The current COVID restrictions for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter NZ is the primary reason," Webb said.

Currently, anyone entering New Zealand needs to do institutional quarantine for 14 days.

"While these restrictions may ease in the future, the uncertainty of this happening moving forward along with potential 5-8 month stints at a time away from my family has made it unsustainable for me past the T20 World Cup," Webb said.

"I am not sure what the future holds for me at the moment but I remain excited. One thing I'm certain of is that I will be doing everything I can to guide our Indian cricket team men to the big dance at the T20 World Cup."

He spoke about the achievements of the Indian team and how it had been a privilege to be in that dressing room.

"For the past 2+ years I have had the privilege and honour of representing India and Indian cricket team. We have achieved and grown a lot as a team during this time. As a team we created history, we won matches and we lost matches.

"But how we continually responded and adapted in the face of many challenges along with everyone's willingness to compete every single day are things that make this team special."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
And The Players Go AIRBORNE!
And The Players Go AIRBORNE!
Will Umran Be Kohli's Future Team-Mate?
Will Umran Be Kohli's Future Team-Mate?
Delhi Capitals Enjoy The Beach
Delhi Capitals Enjoy The Beach
No arrest as Lakhimpur accused are BJP men: Akhilesh
No arrest as Lakhimpur accused are BJP men: Akhilesh
Sultry, SEXY Divas!
Sultry, SEXY Divas!
Stokes has second finger operation; set to miss Ashes
Stokes has second finger operation; set to miss Ashes
Places of worship reopen in Maha, CM visits Mumbadevi
Places of worship reopen in Maha, CM visits Mumbadevi

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

SRH's Malik bowls the FASTEST delivery of IPL 2021

SRH's Malik bowls the FASTEST delivery of IPL 2021

Need to track Umran Malik's progress, says Kohli

Need to track Umran Malik's progress, says Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances