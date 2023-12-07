Milestone for England captain Buttler at North Sound

IMAGE: England captain Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 58 off 45 balls in the 2nd ODI vs Windies on Wednesday, bringing up his 5000 ODI runs en route. Photograph: ICC/X

England skipper Jos Buttler made a return to form and also reached the 5,000 run mark in ODIs, becoming the only fifth English player to do so, during the 2nd ODI against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday.

Buttler scored an unbeaten 58* in 45 balls inclusive of four boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 128. It was his first 50 in 15 innings!

Now in 180 ODIs and 153 innings, the England skipper has scored 5,022 runs at an average of 39.85 and a strike rate of over 117. He has scored 11 centuries and 26 half-centuries in his career, with the best score of 162*. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer for England in ODIs, with former skipper Eoin Morgan at the top with 6,957 runs.

Before this knock, in his last 10 innings in ODIs, Buttler had managed just 141 runs at an average of 14.10, with the best score of 43. In the recently concluded Cricket World Cup, Buttler scored just 138 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.33, with the best score of 43. His disappointing run with the bat contributed to England's miserable World Cup campaign which saw them win just three out of nine matches.

In 21 ODIs this year, Buttler has scored 747 runs at an average of 39.31 and a strike rate of over 107, with the best score of 131. He scored a century and four fifties this year in ODIs.