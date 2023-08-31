News
Team India Touches Down For Asia Cup

Team India Touches Down For Asia Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 31, 2023 06:57 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram
 

As the excitement builds for Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team arrived in Colombo on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X (formerly Twitter)

The scene at Colombo airport was abuzz with anticipation as the Indian team stepped onto Sri Lankan soil.

Among the familiar faces, seasoned batter Virat Kohli and versatile allrounder Hardik Pandya engaged in an animated conversation, setting the tone for the challenges ahead.

Rohit Sharma

Inside the team bus, camaraderie was on full display. Skipper Rohit Sharma, the ever-dependable Ravindra Jadeja, the prolific Mohammad Shami and the guiding force of the team, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, were seen sharing jovial moments and hearty laughs.

Hardik Pandya

 

Shreyas Iyer

India left for Sri Lanka after completing a 6-day preparatory camp in Bengaluru where Shreyas Iyer, above, showed that he has recovered from injury.

REDIFF CRICKET
