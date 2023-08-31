Team India Touches Down For Asia Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

As the excitement builds for Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team arrived in Colombo on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X (formerly Twitter)

The scene at Colombo airport was abuzz with anticipation as the Indian team stepped onto Sri Lankan soil.

Among the familiar faces, seasoned batter Virat Kohli and versatile allrounder Hardik Pandya engaged in an animated conversation, setting the tone for the challenges ahead.

Inside the team bus, camaraderie was on full display. Skipper Rohit Sharma, the ever-dependable Ravindra Jadeja, the prolific Mohammad Shami and the guiding force of the team, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, were seen sharing jovial moments and hearty laughs.

India left for Sri Lanka after completing a 6-day preparatory camp in Bengaluru where Shreyas Iyer, above, showed that he has recovered from injury.