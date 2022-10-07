Team India is chock full of skilled players, says Bangar

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's men will have to be at their best if they want to come out on top at this year's T20 World Cup. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Fans are gearing up for what is going to be a cracker of a contest, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face off on Sunday, October 23, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

One can expect fireworks as the two cricket giants lock horns in their tournament opener of the Super 12 stage. With so much on the line, and emotions at an all-time high, both sides will be looking for a positive start in their quest to win the World Cup.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about India's preparation for the mega event and the team's mindset, ahead of their match against Pakistan.

Bangar said: "No doubt about it. The spirits will be high. I'm pretty sure that the Indian team must have taken a lot of positives from the batting performance. Harsh lesson for the bowlers, but it's good that it has come in this phase, wherein there is time to think about it, re-draw their plans, go forward and play their best cricket in Australia."

The India-Pakistan fixtures over the years have led to some thrillers, engraved in the minds of the fans, with India holding an edge over their arch-rivals. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their previous defeat, after Babar Azam's Pakistan bounced back to seal victory for his team, in the last edition.

This was their first-ever victory against India in the World Cup and Rohit Sharma's men will have to be at their best if they want to come out on top at this year's World Cup.

Bangar also spoke about India's approach against Pakistan, "Team India has had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, not dependent on just one or two individuals. I feel, in the batting department, it's clear that Pakistan is over-dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas, Team India is not dependent on a couple of players."

"There are four or five match winners in prime form, so, from a batting perspective, I feel the Indian team is in a better position. If you look at the bowling part, they (Pakistan) have the speed, they always had that, but the Indian team has the skill, in the sense that if Deepak Chahar is chosen in place of Jasprit Bumrah, you can see his abilities to swing the ball upfront and, also Arshdeep Singh, who is our version of a left-hander that we were searching for. He's somebody who can swing the ball both ways. I feel that the Indian team is lacking in the speed department, but they more than make up with the skills that they possess."