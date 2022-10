CSA announces men's international fixtures for 2022-23 home season

IMAGE: The summer of 2022-23 is a packed one for South Africa. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

On Thursday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the men's international fixtures for the 2022-23 home season, with South Africa set to host England, West Indies and the Netherlands.

Temba Bavuma's white-ball outfit will start their summer campaign with a three-match One-Day International series (CWCSL 2023 ODIs) against England. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the first two ODIs on January 27 and January 29, with the last rubber at The Kimberley Oval in Kimberley on February 1.

The Proteas will then welcome the West Indies for a multi-format tour, which will commence with a two-match Test Series. The first Test will be at SuperSport Park from February 28- March 4, followed by the second at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from March 8-12. This series will be the final round of matches in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for Dean Elgar's team, who are currently second on the table.

The three-match ODI Series will begin at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London (March 16 and March 18) before the series wraps up at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom (March 21).

The three T20Is against the West Indies at SuperSport Park (March 25 and March 26) and Wanderers Stadium (March 28) complete this tour.

The international summer will conclude with two CWCSL ODIs against the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on March 31 and the highly anticipated Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on April 2. These two matches are a follow-through of the three-match series scheduled in December 2021, curtailed due to the outbreak of Omicron.

CSA men's international fixtures for the 2022-23 home season

South Africa versus England ODI Series (CWCSL 2023 ODIs)

Friday, January 27 -13:00 (Day/Night)

South vs England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Sunday, January 29 - 10:00 (Day)

South Africa vs England -Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Wednesday, February 1 - 13:00 (Day/Night)

South Africa vs England - The Oval, Kimberley

South Africa versus West Indies

Four-Day Tour Match

February 21-24

South Africa Invitational XI vs West Indies - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Tests (WTC 2023)

February 28 - March 4

South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 8-12

South Africa vs West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Both matches to start at 10:00

ODIs (Bilateral ODIs)

Thursday, March 16 - 13:00 (Day/Night)

South Africa vs West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, March 18 - 13:00 (Day/Night)

South Africa vs West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London

Tuesday, March 21 - 10h00 (Day)

South Africa vs West Indies - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

T20Is (Bilateral T20Is)

Saturday, March 25 - 14:00 (Day)

South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, March 26 - 14:00 (Day)

South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, March 28 - 18:00 (Day/Night)

South Africa vs West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa versus Netherlands ODI Series (CWCSL 2023)

Friday, March 31 - 13:00 (Day/Night)

South Africa vs Netherlands - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Sunday, April 2- 10:00 - (Day - Pink ODI)

South Africa vs Netherlands - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.