Robinson row: England may review players' social media posts

June 04, 2021 16:12 IST
England bowler bowler Ollie Robinson's historical racist and sexist tweets came to light during his test debut against New Zealand this week.

Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

England may review players' social media history before naming them in future squads, batting coach Graham Thorpe said after fast bowler Ollie Robinson's historical racist and sexist tweets came to light during his Test debut this week.

 

Robinson, 27, apologised "unreservedly" for his tweets from 2012-2013 which went viral on social media on Wednesday when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

"If something like this has happened, it's clearly something going forward that might need to be looked at so that a day like yesterday doesn't happen," Thorpe said on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it will investigate the incident as part of its disciplinary process.

Thorpe said Robinson, who picked up four wickets in the first innings, understood his mistake and received support from the dressing room after his apology.

"He had to be pretty resilient because of what he's done," Thorpe added.

"It's not easy to go back out onto the stage and perform and I thought his level of performance was exceptional in that first innings."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
