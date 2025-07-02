Team India Energised For Edgbaston!

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill with Coach Gautam Gambhir during the nets session in Birmingham on Tuesday. All Photographs: BCCI/Instagram

The Indian team geared up with a gruelling nets session on Tuesday, on the eve of the second Test against England, in Birmingham.



All eyes were on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who participated in the training session, though his availability for the match is a big doubt.

IMAGE: Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant will aim to continue his good form with the bat.

Captain Shubman Gill kept the suspense alive on Bumrah's participation during his pre-match press conference.



'Bumrah bhai is definitely available. We are trying to find the right combination where we can take 20 wickets and score runs as well on these kind of wickets,' the young skipper said.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah takes part in the training session.

India are likely to bolster their spin attack by bringing in either Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav to the playing XI alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Nitish Reddy could replace Shardul Thakur as the all-rounder after the latter failed to make an impression with both bat and ball at Headingley, while Akash Deep is likely to replace Bumrah if he is rested.

'Energised for Edgbaston Gearing up for the 2nd Test,' BCCI captioned the Indian team's training photos on Instagram.

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Arshdeep Singh.

IMAGE: Karun Nair.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami bowls during the nets.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar could come in as the second spinner.

IMAGE: All-rounder Shardul Thakur.

IMAGE: Will Nitish Reddy replace Thakur?