Will Bumrah Play 2nd, 3rd Tests?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been in amazing form with the ball in Tests, picking up 37 wickets in his last six Tests at an average of 15.08 -- with four five-wicket hauls. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India face a huge dilemma over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion for the second Test against England, starting in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.



India are desperate to bounce back after their defeat in the first Test in Headingley but question marks remain over Bumrah's participation -- who took five wickets in 43.4 overs bowled in the opening match.



Having recovered from a long injury lay-off earlier this year, India's team management and selectors have already decided that Bumrah will play in only three matches of the fivem Test series in England to manage his workload.



Former England captain Mike Atherton believes while India will be keen to include Bumrah in Edgbaston, but they will also have to factor in the fact that the fast bowler personally would not miss the third Test at the iconic Lord's stadium, with a gap of just three days between the two games.



'They have got a decision to make over Bumrah because first of all, every player from overseas wants to play in the Lord's Test,' Atherton said during his discussion with Mark Wood and Nasser Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast on YouTube.



'He's got to play the next game at Edgbaston and then the Lord's Test is three days afterwards. In cricketing terms, I think he should certainly play at Edgbaston, and I would think very carefully about Old Trafford (fourth Test) because that's the kind of ground where pace and reverse swing is really important. But as you said every cricketer wants to play at Lord's and get on that Honours Board,' Athers said.



Bumrah boasts of a superb record in England with 42 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 26.47. He has played just once before at Lords' managing just three wickets in the second Test in 2021.



England fast bowler Wood said Bumrah is likely to play the next two Tests with India desperate for victory in Birmingham.



'He will play them both, I am telling you because they can't afford to go 2-0 down so you want your best bowler,' he stated.



'There's no way he is saying "I am not playing at Lord's". I think he will want to play both games. Even if India win the next game and it is 1-1, I still think they will want him to make the difference to get them ahead. Every overseas bowler wants to get on that (Lord's Honours) board and he will be the same.'

Had India played Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test, Athers argues the result could have been different. Ravindra Jadeja struggled on the pitch offering considerable assistance to the spinner on the fifth day as he managed just one wicket in 47 overs bowled in the match.



'Had they had Kuldeep in their team,' Athers said, 'they would have won that game.'