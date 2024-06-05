News
WC T20: India Win Tarnished by Rohit Injury Scare

WC T20: India Win Tarnished by Rohit Injury Scare

Source: PTI
June 05, 2024 23:22 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma raced off to a quick fifty before being struck on the upper arm and having to 'retire hurt'. Photographs: BCCI / X

India's dominant eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener was overshadowed by a concerning injury to skipper Rohit Sharma. Batting first, Ireland were dismissed for a paltry 96 runs. However, while chasing this modest target, Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the upper arm by a delivery from Irish pacer Josh Little.

The Indian captain had played a crucial knock of 52 runs off 37 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, providing a solid foundation for the chase. He departed on the second ball of the ninth over and was accompanied off the field by the physiotherapist for further assessment.

 

With the pitch offering significant variable bounce, the nature of Rohit's injury remains unclear.

Adding to the tension, Rishabh Pant was also struck on the elbow by Little's first ball of the following over. While he required treatment from the physio, the southpaw continued his innings and finished the match in style with a six.

Cricket fans now await updates on Rohit's injury, hoping it's not serious and won't jeopardize his participation in the upcoming high-pressure matches

Source: PTI
CSK welcomes Ashwin back; Dhoni's future uncertain
Afridi likens India-Pak tie to 'Superbowl'
Meet Pakistan's surprise package in T20 WC
T20 WC PIX: India romp to 8 wicket win over Ireland
UP Dalits abandon BJP? Wins just 8 of 17 SC seats
PICS: It's party time for India fans in New York!
T20 WC: Vaughan fumes at 'sub-standard' New York pitch
