Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson 'sad to see' New Zealand great Boult go

Williamson 'sad to see' New Zealand great Boult go

Source: PTI
June 18, 2024 01:42 IST
'As a guy, he's got such a big appetite to keep getting better, trains hard. (He is) very fit, and very clear with how he wants to operate.'

Trent Boult

IMAGE: Trent Boult played 61 T20Is for New Zealand and took 83 wickets. In 18 T20 World Cup matches, the left-arm pacer bagged 34 wickets. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson paid rich tribute to outgoing pacer Trent Boult, saying the left-arm fast bowler will remain a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket.

Boult played his last game in the T20 World Cup for New Zealand on Monday, returning figures of 4-0-14-2 against Papua New Guinea in a seven-wicket victory as the Kiwis signed off from the tournament on a winning note.

 

"I think after every tournament there's a bit of reflection; this being Trent's last ICC tournament, great servant of our game and the world game," said Williamson following New Zealand's concluding match after failing to make it to the Super Eight round of the tournament.

"(It is) sad to see him go, but that's the nature of playing for a long time. As a guy, he's got such a big appetite to keep getting better, trains hard.  (He is) very fit, and very clear with how he wants to operate.

"(Boult) held himself in great stead across formats. (He) sticks his chest out and performs well. (He has made) a fantastic contribution and has created the space for new players to come in," Williamson added.

The 34-year-old Boult played 61 T20Is for New Zealand and took 83 wickets. In 18 T20 World Cup matches, the left-arm pacer grabbed 34 wickets at 12.50 with an economy of under six an over.

Source: PTI
