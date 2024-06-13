Why USA Were Punished With 5 Run Penalty

IMAGE: USA are the first team under ICC's new ruling to receive a run penalty in T20 Internationals. Photograph: USA Cricket/X

In a first, USA were punished with a five-run penalty for the stop clock violation during their T20 World Cup match against India at the Nassau county international stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

USA became the first team under ICC's new ruling to receive a run penalty following a third violation for taking more than 60 seconds between overs.



The stop clock rule was trialed in international matches for a few months starting from December before it was made permanent by the ICC in T20 Internationals from April.



The rule, which has been brought to keep the over rate in check, is used to regulate the time taken by teams between overs.



The teams have 60 seconds between overs and if they exceed that time they will be warned twice during their fielding innings, before they will be handed a five run penalty for every further violation.



The punishment came as a shock for the USA during their fielding innings, but it didn't seem to impact the overall result.

The USA were well on the backfoot when hit by the penalty, with India well placed on 76/3, needing 35 from the last five overs for victory.



Commentator Dinesh Karthik revealed that India were lucky to get away with the five run penalty in the crucial match against Pakistan, which they won by six runs.



'There's been a lot of pressure on the bowling team captain -- India just got away with it in the game against Pakistan, where they had two faults and the third one would have been a strike,' DK was quoted as saying by ICC.

'But now America have definitely done this to themselves.'