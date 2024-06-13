News
T20 WC: Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth

T20 WC: Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth

June 13, 2024 00:12 IST
Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Shayan Jahangir

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Shayan Jahangir. Photograph: BCCI/X

India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over the United States on Wednesday, with a fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul helping them clinch their third win in a row.

 

Put in to bat first, the Americans struggled as Arshdeep (4-9) dismissed Shayan Jahangir (0) and Andries Gous (2) in the first over. But Steven Taylor (24) and Nitish Kumar (27) set the stage for a competitive total of 110-8.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 50 off just 49 balls in India's laboured chase

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 50 off just 49 balls in India's laboured chase. Photograph: BCCI/X

India also struggled at the start, with Saurabh Netravalkar sending openers Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3) back early. But Yadav (50 not out) and Shivam Dube (31 not out) steadied the innings and got India over the line with 10 balls to spare.

The US, second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

