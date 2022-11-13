When Daddy Wins A World Cup!

Children, wives, partners celebrated England's T20 World Cup triumph in Melbourne on Sunday evening.
IMAGE: Georgia Rose, all of 3, celebrates with her dad.
Remember, Jos training with Georgia
during IPL 2021? Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
IMAGE: Louise and Jos with daughters Georgia Rose and Margot. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
IMAGE: Jos, Louise, Georgia and Margot, who turned 1 in September. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
IMAGE: And that's Jos's mum Patricia Buttler giving her boy a hug. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
IMAGE: David Willey celebrates victory with his family. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
IMAGE: His kids give Willey a tight hug. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
IMAGE: Is Phil Salt hugging his brother Sam? Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images