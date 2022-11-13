News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Daddy Wins A World Cup!

When Daddy Wins A World Cup!

By Rediff Cricket
November 13, 2022 20:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Children, wives, partners celebrated England's T20 World Cup triumph in Melbourne on Sunday evening.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Georgia Rose, all of 3, celebrates with her dad.
Remember, Jos training with Georgia during IPL 2021? Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

Jos Buttler

 

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Louise and Jos with daughters Georgia Rose and Margot. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos, Louise, Georgia and Margot, who turned 1 in September. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

England

IMAGE: And that's Jos's mum Patricia Buttler giving her boy a hug. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

David Wiley

IMAGE: David Willey celebrates victory with his family. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

David Wiley

IMAGE: His kids give Willey a tight hug. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

 

Phil Salt

IMAGE: Is Phil Salt hugging his brother Sam? Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Best teams learn from their mistakes: Stokes
Best teams learn from their mistakes: Stokes
Clinical England crush Pakistan to win T20 World Cup!
Clinical England crush Pakistan to win T20 World Cup!
Janaki Easwar Wows MSG Before Final
Janaki Easwar Wows MSG Before Final
How Curran, Stokes scripted England's WC win
How Curran, Stokes scripted England's WC win
Clinical England crush Pakistan to win T20 World Cup!
Clinical England crush Pakistan to win T20 World Cup!
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific
Best teams learn from their mistakes: Stokes
Best teams learn from their mistakes: Stokes

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

PIX: England crowned T20 World champions

PIX: England crowned T20 World champions

How England Celebrated 2nd T20 World Cup

How England Celebrated 2nd T20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances