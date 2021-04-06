News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Buttler's adorable workout with daughter

Buttler's adorable workout with daughter

By Rediff Cricket
April 06, 2021 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter
 

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is in preparation mode for IPL 2021.

The Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman melted many hearts with an adorable workout session video featuring daughter Georgia.

As players who have completed their quarantine get back to training and hit the nets, those who are still in quarantine have come up with fun ways to keep themselves in shape.

Jos Buttler

 

 

The Royals posted a video of Buttler working out in his hotel room, along with the toddler who tries to keep up with her dad.

The video shows Buttler holding Georgia while doing sit-ups. Daughter and dad are also seen doing push-ups and other exercises.

Buttler and the Royals play their first IPL 2021 game on Sunday, April 11, against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Krunal credits late dad for success
Krunal credits late dad for success
IPL 2021: Rabada-Nortje join Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
IPL 2021: Rabada-Nortje join Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?
Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?
Aim's to give Covid vaccine to those who need it: Govt
Aim's to give Covid vaccine to those who need it: Govt
MI players tested negative for COVID-19
MI players tested negative for COVID-19
'COVID spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical'
'COVID spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical'
Rohit, Bumrah, Pandyas shake a leg
Rohit, Bumrah, Pandyas shake a leg

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Out of quarantine, Bumrah ready for IPL 2021

Out of quarantine, Bumrah ready for IPL 2021

Aren't Hardik's pyjamas cool?

Aren't Hardik's pyjamas cool?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use