Buttler's adorable workout with daughter

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is in preparation mode for IPL 2021.

The Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman melted many hearts with an adorable workout session video featuring daughter Georgia.

As players who have completed their quarantine get back to training and hit the nets, those who are still in quarantine have come up with fun ways to keep themselves in shape.

The Royals posted a video of Buttler working out in his hotel room, along with the toddler who tries to keep up with her dad.

The video shows Buttler holding Georgia while doing sit-ups. Daughter and dad are also seen doing push-ups and other exercises.

Buttler and the Royals play their first IPL 2021 game on Sunday, April 11, against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai.