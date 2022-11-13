News
How England Celebrated 2nd T20 World Cup

How England Celebrated 2nd T20 World Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 13, 2022 18:52 IST
Ben Stokes hit an unbeaten half-century while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid shone with the ball as England outclassed Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win their second T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Stokes was cool and careful as he steered England home in a pressure situation with an unbeaten 52 from 49 balls.

Curran (3/12) and Rashid (2/22) chipped away at the wickets to restrict Pakistan to a below-par total.

England are the first team to hold both the ODI and T20I World Cups at the same time.

How the England's players celebrated the famous triumph:

IMAGE: The jubilant England players after winning their second T20 World Cup title at the MCG on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: An England player pours champagne on Captain Jos Buttler.

 

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs.

 

IMAGE:Sam Curran, England's Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, hugs Stokes after the victory.

 

IMAGE: England's players celebrate with the World Cup.

 

IMAGE: Alex Hales, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan with Stokes after the win.
REDIFF CRICKET
