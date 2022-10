We stand for each other in bad times: Arshdeep

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Asif Ali during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Arshdeep Singh had "sleepless nights" after dropping a sitter against Pakistan during the Asia Cup earlier this year. But a healthy a team environment allowed the young Indian left-arm pacer to move on from that and produce a game changing performance against the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was subjected to severe criticism following the dropped catch in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup last month and some event went to the extent of calling him a "Khalistani".



"The team atmosphere is so good that we don't let the outside noise get in. We enjoy each other's company, stand for each other in bad times. It really helps," Arshdeep said after India pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan.



Arshdeep removed Pakistan's in-form openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to provide a perfect start to India with the ball.



Asked about the "challenges" of handling two high pressure games in the space of two months, he said: "There is nothing called a challenge if you enjoy your game.



"We are enjoying our cricket, and as I said the team environment is really good. We very much love our game and when that happens you enjoy the sport and there's no challenge."



"Personally, I also enjoy my game. Whenever I get an opportunity I try to stay in the present."



On what he put in extra to be mentally tough, he said: "I didn't put in anything extra, I just try to keep everything simple. Mainly, I don't think much."



Opening the bowling alongside the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep trapped Babar for a golden duck and then in his next over he dismissed Rizwan to set the early momentum.



Chasing 161, India rode on Virat Kohli's majestic 82 not out from 53 balls to seal a thrilling win in a last-ball finish.



"Both the teams are playing really well. As a youngster you really love it. It was a big ground, you have to run hard. it also challenges you physically and mentally and brings out the best in you," he said.