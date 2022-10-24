Kohli surpasses Tendulkar in run-riot against Pakistan

Virat Kohli has 3794 runs in T20 Internationals, 927 of which have come in T20 World Cups -- the third-highest by a batter in the competition.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli turned back the clock, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, which included six fours and four sixes, in India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, at the MCG, on Sunday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket history on Sunday, accomplishing the record during India's epic four-wicket victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The former India captain turned back the clock, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, which included six fours and four sixes, as India clinched a memorable win over Pakistan off the last ball.

In 110 appearances and 102 innings Kohli has aggregated 3,794 runs, at an average of 51.97. He has one century and 34 fifties in the shortest format of the game, with a best score of 122 not out.

Behind him in the T20I run-chart are compatriot and skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119).

Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, has most fifty-plus scores in ICC events

IMAGE: Virat Kohli posted his 24th fifty-plus score to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's total of 23. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Kohli also surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most fifty-plus scores at ICC events.

The star Indian batter registered his 24th fifty-plus score and surpassed Tendulkar's total of 23.

In six matches at ICC Cricket World Cup events, Kohli has scored 1,030 runs, at an average of 46.81. Two centuries and six half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 107.

In 22 matches and 20 innings at the ICC T20 World Cup, he has scored 927 runs, at an average of 84.27, including 11 half-centuries, with a best of 89 not out.

He is the third-highest run scorer in the tournament's history, behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965) and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka (1,016).

In 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches, he has scored 529 runs, at an amazing average of 88.16 in 12 innings. It includes five half-centuries, with a best of 96 not out.

Combined, in 61 ICC event matches, Kohli has scored 2,486 runs in 60 innings, at an average of 60.63. It includes two centuries and 22 half, with best of 107.