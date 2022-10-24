Sri Lanka Pacer Gets Marriage Proposal...

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC T20 World Cup/Twitter

Sri Lanka pacer Chamika Karunaratne received a marriage proposal from a fan, who suggested that the cricketer marry her.

Karunaratne was interacting with fans after Sri Lanka's nine wicket victory against Ireland on Sunday at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

The 26 year old was in a happy mood, clicking selfies with Sri Lankan fans.

Karunaratne at first didn't notice a young lady holding a placard saying, 'Chamika, will you marry me?'

When he read the board while clicking a picture, he blushed, laughed, then scratched his head.