News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka Pacer Gets Marriage Proposal...

Sri Lanka Pacer Gets Marriage Proposal...

By Rediff Cricket
October 24, 2022 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chamika Karunaratne

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC T20 World Cup/Twitter
 

Sri Lanka pacer Chamika Karunaratne received a marriage proposal from a fan, who suggested that the cricketer marry her.

Karunaratne was interacting with fans after Sri Lanka's nine wicket victory against Ireland on Sunday at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Chamika Karunaratne

The 26 year old was in a happy mood, clicking selfies with Sri Lankan fans.

Karunaratne at first didn't notice a young lady holding a placard saying, 'Chamika, will you marry me?'

Chamika Karunaratne

When he read the board while clicking a picture, he blushed, laughed, then scratched his head.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'They call him King Kohli for a reason'
'They call him King Kohli for a reason'
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
You brought joy on Diwali eve: Anushka to Virat
You brought joy on Diwali eve: Anushka to Virat
When King Kohli Left MCG Spellbound
When King Kohli Left MCG Spellbound
Rushdie loses use of eye, hand after knife attack
Rushdie loses use of eye, hand after knife attack
'They call him King Kohli for a reason'
'They call him King Kohli for a reason'
16L diyas light up Ayodhya as Modi attends
16L diyas light up Ayodhya as Modi attends

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka too good for Ireland

T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka too good for Ireland

Ireland includes Covid 'positive' Dockrell vs SL

Ireland includes Covid 'positive' Dockrell vs SL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances