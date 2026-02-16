T20 World Cup: UAE captain blames extra boundaries for T20 loss

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem analyzes the team's T20 World Cup loss to Afghanistan, citing insufficient runs and costly boundaries, while emphasising the importance of opportunities for associate nations in cricket.

IMAGE: Muhammad Waseem said the dismissal of Alishan Sharafu in the 12th over disrupted their momentum. Photograph: Emirates Cricket/X

Key Points UAE captain Muhammad Waseem felt the team's batting was 15-20 runs short and costly boundaries led to their T20 World Cup defeat against Afghanistan.

Waseem highlighted Alishan Sharafu's dismissal as a turning point, believing his continued presence could have added crucial runs.

Sohaib Khan's impressive half-century was a positive takeaway for UAE, with Waseem praising his consistent performance in the T20 World Cup.

Waseem echoed Rashid Khan's sentiment, advocating for more opportunities for associate nations to play against stronger test cricket teams for development and confidence building.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem believed his side was 15-20 runs short of a competitive total against Afghanistan and conceded that giving away a few extra boundaries with the ball proved costly in their five-wicket defeat in the T20 World Cup in New Delhi Monday.

UAE posted 160 for nine, riding on Sohaib Khan's second consecutive half-century, but Afghanistan chased down the target in 19.2 overs.

"I think I have two points, one as a batting team and one as a bowling team. But I think Alishan got out at the wrong place. It was Mujeeb's last over and he came to bowl for the wicket. I think if we didn't lose the wicket there, we would have scored 10-15 more runs.

"And after that, as a bowling team, I think we gave 2-3 extra boundaries. Those boundaries cost us the game."

Waseem said the dismissal of Alishan Sharafu in the 12th over disrupted their momentum.

"If Ali Shahan had not been out, he would have played 4-5 more overs. Our tail-enders have batted the last 4 overs. If there was a batsman there, I think there would have been 15-20 runs more who could have helped the team to win this match."

Sohaib Khan's Performance

Sohaib struck 68 off 48 balls to anchor the innings, his second fifty of the tournament.

"To be honest he is a very good guy. I am very happy when he performs like he did in the last match, with Aryansh. And back to 50 in the World Cup, it's a very big achievement for him. I am very happy for him the way he performs and I hope he performs well in the next match," Waseem said.

"He is a very good player. You know that the better the player is, the faster he adapts to the new environment. The number 4 player was not in the playing 11 today, we spoke to him about that. He was confident about that and you also saw the way he batted. He is new but I think he will learn a lot of things. And the way he is playing, he will go far up â I hope."

Call for More Opportunities for Associate Nations

Echoing Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan's call for more opportunities for smaller teams, Waseem said associate nations benefit from regular fixtures against stronger sides.

"The more we play cricket with the test nations, you have seen that the associate countries are performing. They are having good matches. Because of good matches, the boys are learning a lot from them.

"They are confident to perform well. Our team has played series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The boys have gained a lot of confidence from those series.

"So I think the ICC should have a few series with the associate countries and the test nation teams, which gives the boys confidence and allows them to learn good cricket."