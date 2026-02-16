Afghanistan restrict UAE after fine knock by Sohaib Khan

Azmatullah Omarzai's stellar four-wicket performance helps Afghanistan restrict the United Arab Emirates to 160/9 in a crucial T20 World Cup match in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Sohaib Khan hit 6 fours and 4 sixes while scoring 68 off 48 balls to rally to UAE after the loss of early wickets in the T20 World Cup Group D match in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Azmatullah Omarzai's impressive four-wicket haul helped Afghanistan restrict UAE to 160/9 in their crucial T20 World Cup match.

Sohaib Khan's resilient half-century provided stability to the UAE innings after an early collapse.

A significant 84-run partnership between Sohaib Khan and Alishan Sharafu helped rebuild the UAE innings.

Afghanistan's bowlers clawed back with crucial wickets in the middle overs, shifting the momentum.

Afghanistan's disciplined bowling attack and strategic breakthroughs proved decisive in limiting UAE's score.

Sohaib Khan struck a superb half-century but Azmatullah Omarzai claimed four wickets as Afghanistan restricted United Arab Emirates to 160 for 9 in their must-win T20 World Cup Group D match in New Delhi on Monday.

Opting to bowl, Afghanistan reduced UAE to 13 for 2 early on, but Sohaib steadied the innings with a well-crafted 68 off 48 balls, laced with six fours and four sixes.

Sohaib stitched together a 57-ball 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Alishan Sharafu (40 off 29) to rebuild the innings after the early setbacks.

However, Afghanistan clawed back with a cluster of wickets in the middle overs, leaving UAE at 121 for 6 in the 16th over.

Sohaib added another 31 runs with Haider Ali before Omarzai returned to dismiss him in the 19th over, completing his fourth wicket.

Earlier, last match's hero Aryansh Sharma fell for a four-ball duck, under-edging a pull that was safely pouched by wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz off Omarzai. Skipper Muhammad Waseem (10) struck two boundaries before being trapped in front by Mujeeb Ur Rahman as UAE slipped to 13 for 2.

Afghanistan's replacement pacer Ziaur Rahman, who came in for left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi, and spinner Noor Ahmad proved expensive.

Rahman conceded 16 runs in his opening over, with Sohaib striking three boundaries.

UAE's batters handled the Afghan spinners effectively during the Powerplay, punishing loose deliveries. Sharafu struck two boundaries off Mujeeb as UAE raced to 55 for 2, before launching Rashid Khan for a six to bring up the half-century stand.

Noor endured a tough spell, being hit for two sixes by Sohaib over cover and mid-wicket as UAE progressed to 93 for 2 in 10 overs.

Mujeeb eventually provided the breakthrough, with Sharafu holing out to Ibrahim Zadran at long-off. Omarzai then struck twice in his third over, cleaning up Syed Haider (13) and inducing an edge from Harshit Kaushik (0).

Sohaib brought up his half-century off 37 balls with a six, but Muhammad Arfan (0) fell while attempting a reverse hit, disturbing his own stumps.

Omarzai wrapped up Sohaib's resistance in the 19th over to complete a fine spell.