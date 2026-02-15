Rashid Rues Limited Games vs Top Sides After Tight Losses

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan says lack of regular matches against top teams hurt their T20 World Cup campaign after close defeats to New Zealand and South Africa left them on the brink.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrate a wicket in their loss against South Africa, a result produced after two super overs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said his side were unlucky to be staring at an early exit from the T20 World Cup and stressed the need for smaller nations to play regularly against top teams to make major tournaments more competitive.

Rashid stressed that smaller nations need regular bilateral T20s against leading sides like New Zealand and South Africa to improve competitiveness.

He said playing top teams only at World Cups leaves no room for error, increasing mental and physical pressure.

After suffering a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their opener, Afghanistan endured a heartbreaking loss to South Africa after two Super Overs in their previous match, leaving them fourth in Group D and on the brink of elimination.

"I don't think much has gone wrong. We played good cricket and were a little unlucky. You saw the last match, we were very close, we were in the 2nd super over. I think it shows that we put in the effort," Rashid told reporters.

"You have seen all the games one-sided. I think that's something which, as a team, if you don't get a chance to play against a big team, that's what happens.

"If we played more T20s against South Africa, New Zealand, we would have had an idea of where this team can beat us and where we can do better. If you play with them once a year, and that too in a World Cup event. And that is such a time where you have no choice of making a mistake."

'This pressure is different'

Rashid said the lack of regular bilateral contests against leading sides makes World Cup encounters disproportionately high-stakes for teams like Afghanistan.

"If you play two matches in four days against New Zealand and South Africa, then your World Cup can end in four days, like it happened with us. We lost both the matches in four days; we are out of the World Cup mostly. So, this pressure is different. You have to be mentally and physically ready. If you make a small mistake, you're out of the competition.

"If you play with them, you'll get an idea. If you don't play, then they'll come with new planning every time.. like we saw with New Zealand, they came with aggressive mindset...I think the more we play against them we're going to get better, not only in the World Cup, but bilateral series as well."

Afghanistan will now take on UAE on Monday, and Rashid said his side must bring their best to stay alive in the competition.

"Whenever you play a World Cup match, you always put in the effort. Because the World Cup win is a big thing," he said.

"We played against them a lot, we played bilateral series in UAE, the boys have also played in ILT, so you never think that we will easily defeat UAE because we have played two super overs against South Africa.

"If two batters or two bowlers play a good spell in T20, you are gone. You don't get time to come back to the game ... so we have to bring our best plan, our A plan, and we have to get down to the ground with full effort...we will try to perform well and we will go with full effort."

Reflecting on the narrow defeat against South Africa, Rashid said: "It is quite disappointing. Last one and a half year, we worked hard for this to get the result of all side, one of the game, first two games. And sometimes it doesn't go your way. And most important thing is like with what mindset we played and the effort we put.

"It's going to help us. It's not only the upcoming games, but upcoming cricket we have. So there are lots of positives we can take from those two games, but still you don't know anything can happen, the other day Zimbabwe beat Australia, so yeah, let's see if we get a little bit chance, but more importantly, if last two games, we have to put all the effort there."

Afghanistan had suffered a similar heartbreak against Australia in the 2023 World Cup when they had reduced the opponent to 91/7 before Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out dashed their hopes. However, they avenged the loss in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"It's very hard to lose that game where we had it in our hand a couple of the time and then it just slips off your hand. It doesn't go away from your mind. Like, the game we played against Australia in 2023 World Cup, it never goes out of the mind, until we won against them in the 24 World Cup..."

Vent our anger on Tandoori Chicken

Rashid revealed how the team attempted to lighten the mood after the defeat.

"We were in Ahmedabad and we told the manager to order ITC's food, Peshawari food, their Dal Bukhara, Dal Makhani, that is one of my favourites. I told him to order that, bring some Tandoori Chicken so that he can vent our anger on that," he said.

"Rest, I tried to give everyone positive things. No one should say that he did this, he did that. I think it brings negativity in the team. No one has lost, just our team has lost."