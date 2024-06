Photograph: Kind courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passions extend far beyond the pitch.

While his love for cars and bikes is well-known, Dhoni also cherishes his time spent with family and his furry friends. He enjoys escaping to nature and finding peace in the company of his beloved pets.

This Father's Day, Dhoni's daughter Ziva shared a video on Instagram with a caption, 'Familia'.

Ziva and her mum Sakshi joined in, making it a picture-perfect family moment.