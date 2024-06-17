Gill Slams Rumours On Being Sent Home

Shubman Gill lashed out at reports of him being sent home from the T20 World Cup over 'disciplinary' issues.



Gill and pacer Avesh Khan were released from the Indian team after the group stage matches of the 2024 T20 World Cup which was held in the US.



There were some reports that Gill was sent back home because of

'disciplinary issues' because he was not travelling with the team and was focussing on side projects in the US.Gill took a cheeky dig at the rumours by posing with captain Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira.'Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45,' Gill said

on Instagram story.