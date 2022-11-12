News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shadab, Shaheen Key To Pakistan's Shot At Glory

Shadab, Shaheen Key To Pakistan's Shot At Glory

By Rediff Cricket
November 12, 2022 09:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been a catalyst in his team's march to the T20 World Cup final. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
 

Pakistan have played this T20 World Cup in the way it knows best.

The road to the semi-final was nothing short of a roller-coaster -- Pakistan had to beat Bangladesh and rely on The Netherlands to down South Africa.

They got lucky on both counts.

And when Babar Azam's green brigade miraculously scripted a convincing win over New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday to reach the final, Netherlands Coach Ryan Campbell quipped: 'Hey @TheRealPCB fans, you are welcome!! @T20WorldCup'.

Pakistan were nearly all but buried when they lost their opener against India and followed that up with another loss to Zimbabwe. But they won the next three matches and with a little help from The Netherlands, sneaked into the semis.

Pakistan and England will play a repeat of the 2009 T20 World Cup final.

Although its all-round effort got Pakistan in the final, it is mainly the contributions of Shadab Khan and premier paceman Shaheen Afridi that has brought them deep.

Shadab has been exceptional with both bat and ball.

He was named player of the match for his three-wicket haul against the Dutch. He followed it up with a brilliant all-round performance in a rain-truncated match against South Africa which Pakistan won by 33-runs (D/L method).

He first scored a 20-ball 50 to rally Pakistan after losing early wickets. His innings was decorated with four sixes and three fours.

The 24 year old then followed it up with contributions with the ball, picking 2 for 16 to help Pakistan claim a crucial win and log much-needed points to stay in the hunt.

Another Shadab contribution with 2 wickets saw Pakistan crush Bangladesh by five wickets.

IMAGE: After a slow start, Shaheen Shah Afridi has skillfully picked 10 scalps in the tournament thus far. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

The lucky semi-finalists then beat New Zealand in convincing fashion. If not contributing with either bat or ball, Shadab knew how to keep himself in the game.

The leggie effected a brilliant run-out -- a direct hit from mid-off -- in the semis to take out New Zealand opener Devon Conway, a dismissal that saw Kiwis do a no-show and get knocked out.

Shaheen, who went wicketless in the first two matches of the tournament, hit his mark in subsequent matches. He has found his deadly yorkers and be among the wickets.

His numbers are exceptional: With 10 wickets in 6 matches he has an average of 14.20 and a brilliant economy of 6.17.

The exploits of both these fine bowlers now sees them vying for ICC Player of the Tournament award.

'Shadab Khan has been one of Pakistan's star performers in their run to the final of the tournament, starring with both bat and ball. He has been an impactful performer, picking up vital wickets in the middle overs while also playing the role of power-hitter in the middle order brilliantly,' the ICC stated.

The ICC also heaped praise on Shaheen for making an impressive comeback in the tournament after recovering from a knee injury.

Pakistan's hopes rest on this duo if they are to win their second T20 World Cup title -- their first in 30 years -- come Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win vs England'
'Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win vs England'
England's Mott hopes his players will be fighting fit
England's Mott hopes his players will be fighting fit
Will history repeat itself for Pakistan this Sunday?
Will history repeat itself for Pakistan this Sunday?
Fate of 412 candidates in balance as HP votes
Fate of 412 candidates in balance as HP votes
Uddhav Sena MP Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde group
Uddhav Sena MP Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde group
Bose was 1st PM of undivided India: Rajnath Singh
Bose was 1st PM of undivided India: Rajnath Singh
India's first private rocket to be launched on Nov 15
India's first private rocket to be launched on Nov 15

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Why didn't India hire AB de Villers for T20 World Cup?

Why didn't India hire AB de Villers for T20 World Cup?

Vaughan calls out India's dated approach to T20 format

Vaughan calls out India's dated approach to T20 format

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances