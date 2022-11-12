News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Mott hopes his players will be fighting fit

England's Mott hopes his players will be fighting fit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 12, 2022 00:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Matthew Mott the coach of England looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match

IMAGE: Matthew Mott hoping his players are match ready. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

England coach Matthew Mott on Friday said the team is "keeping an open mind" over the availability of Mark Wood and Dawid Malan for Sunday's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Both Wood and Malan suffered injuries during England's final Super 12 game against Sri Lanka and were replaced in the playing XI by Chris Jordan and Phil Salt respectively for Thursday's semi-final against India in Adelaide.

"We'll keep an open mind. It's a short turnaround again: a travel day and then almost straight into it with one training session," Mott told the BBC.

 

"There's not a lot of time for them. I'd like to maintain a little bit of hope for them but it's disappointing. They've been two great players for us, over history but particularly over the last month. "They're big players but as we've shown, with the depth of players coming in and finding a way, and the versatility within the group, we can manage around it," Mott added.

Wood has taken nine wickets from four matches so far in the tournament. Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka last Saturday.

The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase.

Having reached Melbourne, the venue for the final, on Friday, England will train once before the title clash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will history repeat itself for Pakistan this Sunday?
Will history repeat itself for Pakistan this Sunday?
The four nails in India's T20 WC coffin
The four nails in India's T20 WC coffin
Young players need exposure to foreign leagues: Kumble
Young players need exposure to foreign leagues: Kumble
SC seeks details of Ukraine-returns students
SC seeks details of Ukraine-returns students
SC drops U'Khand govt, DGP in hate speech pleas
SC drops U'Khand govt, DGP in hate speech pleas
Fleming says India should play in overseas T20 leagues
Fleming says India should play in overseas T20 leagues
Why not free Sikhs like Rajiv killers, asks Akali Dal
Why not free Sikhs like Rajiv killers, asks Akali Dal

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Fleming says India should play in overseas T20 leagues

Fleming says India should play in overseas T20 leagues

Kapil christens Team India 'Chokers'

Kapil christens Team India 'Chokers'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances