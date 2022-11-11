News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win over England'

'Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win over England'

November 11, 2022 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Imran Khan-led Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win the 1992 World Cup in a landmark moment for Pakistan cricket. Photograph: Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Pakistan have soaked up stories from the landmark 1992 Cricket World Cup final win over England in the lead up to Sunday's Twenty20 decider and hope to share their own tales of triumph in years to come, team mentor Matthew Hayden said on Friday.

 

Imran Khan's side beat England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in that 50-overs tournament to claim their first World Cup trophy in a landmark moment for Pakistan cricket.

Hayden said Pakistan board chief Ramiz Raja, who opened the batting and took the final catch that sealed victory in the 1992 final, had addressed Babar Azam's team on Friday morning.

"He was reliving some of those stories around the '92 World Cup," former Australia opener Hayden told reporters at the MCG.

"And I think that's great, because that's why you play the game. These boys .... their careers will be but a blink and they'll be looking back on this tournament.

"And they'll tell these stories around campfires in their villages, in media conferences like the one we are here and it will be an important chapter of Pakistan cricket - as the '92 campaign was."

England, who won the last 50-overs World Cup in 2019 on home soil, are rated clear favourites by bookmakers to win on Sunday after humiliating India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

Hayden, however, felt Pakistan's attack would be a good match for the English and particularly their captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who chased down 169 for victory in an unbroken partnership to embarrass India's bowlers.

"I think the bases are covered," said Hayden.

"I think both sides actually have got very equal set-ups.

"It's just 'even-stevens'. At the start of this tournament I always thought that England was going to be a huge threat.

"And here we are on the edge of a final."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Devastated, gutted, hurt'
'Devastated, gutted, hurt'
Rohit Breaks Down After Defeat
Rohit Breaks Down After Defeat
Back from exile, Hales aces redemption song
Back from exile, Hales aces redemption song
'Chinese incursions into India strategically planned'
'Chinese incursions into India strategically planned'
Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath
Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath
End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?
End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?
Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun
Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Why India FLOPPED

Why India FLOPPED

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances