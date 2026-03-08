T20 World Cup: Sachin's Viral Post After Samson's Final Blitz

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised standout performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates with Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar lauded Abhishek Sharma's crucial half-century in the T20 World Cup final, highlighting the team's faith in his ability.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson's impressive performances significantly contributed to India's massive total in the T20 World Cup final.

Shivam Dube's late cameo, including a 24-run over, propelled India to a record-breaking score in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian players for their blistering performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sachin Praises India’s Batting Carnage

Superb contributions of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson helped the defending champions to post a monstrous total of 255/5 in 20 overs.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tendulkar noted that Abhishek Sharma had a challenging tournament but justified the team's faith with a blistering half-century in the summit clash.

"Not the easiest tournament for Abhishek Sharma, but the team showed belief in his ability. He has repaid that faith with a crucial knock in the final. Well played. Ishan Kishan is bringing real momentum to the innings, and Sanju Samson is continuing his reliable run," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Majestic fifties from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and a late cameo from Shivam Dube propelled India to a massive 255/6 India posted the highest total ever in the final of a T20 World Cup. Dube slammed an unbeaten 26 off just 8 balls. He smashed James Neesham for 24 runs in the final over.