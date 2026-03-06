T20 World Cup, India Vs England Semi-Final: Match-Winner Sanju Samson Has Come Of Age: Shastri

Ravi Shastri hails Sanju Samson's improved consistency and mental fortitude in the T20 World Cup, while advocating for India to support Abhishek Sharma despite his current poor run.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Mumbai on Thursday. Photographs: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravi Shastri believes Sanju Samson has finally realised the need for consistency and wiser shot selection in T20 cricket.

Shastri said Samson, at 31, is a genuine match-winner with class, touch, power, and brute force in his shots.

Despite Abhishek Sharma's recent struggles, Shastri advised India to persist with the young left-hander and stick with the winning team.

All praise for Sanju Samson's mental fortitude, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the seasoned batter seems to have "come of age" in the T20 World Cup after realising the need for consistency and wiser shot selection.

The opener smashed a 42-ball 89 to power India to a seven-run win in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Mumbai on Thursday. Before that, his 50-ball 97 laid the foundation of the defending champions' five-wicket win over the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final.

"I think he is finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He has got to be wiser with his shot selection and he has got to back his strengths. The thing with Sanju is he has got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"I think he has toughened up mentally and there is never anyone who has doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side. What people have been disappointed is that the run of consistency that should have been there by now isn't there, but he has come of age now," he added.

India will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Samson was ignored in the early part of the World Cup when Ishan Kishan was preferred as opener and Rinku Singh too got the nod ahead of the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

But he eventually made a comeback to playing XI and lit up the tournament with two consecutive match-winning knocks in important matches.

Shastri believes Samson's best is yet to come.

"He is still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner," the cricketer-turned-commentator noted.

"And when you see shots like that is being played, there is class, there is touch there, there is power there, there is brute force. It's just unbelievable."

Abhishek's Form A Worry For India

In complete contrast to Samson's run, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma's form is a cause of concern going into Sunday's final.

Abhishek has managed to score just 89 runs from seven innings at the T20 World Cup, but Shastri believes India should persist with the young left-hander.

"I think they have just got to stick with him now," Shastri noted.

"Don't make any changes as the side is having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him 'believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you are tentative or you're timid'.

"We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you," he added.