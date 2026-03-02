HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: 'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Samson's Viral Reply to SKY

T20 World Cup: 'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Samson's Viral Reply to SKY

March 02, 2026 11:14 IST

'He deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson’s 97 off just 50 balls powered India over the line. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson chose the biggest stage to play the knock of his life.

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson’s stunning 97 off 50 balls powered India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals and rewrote the record books in a high-pressure chase.
  • SKY’s heartfelt praise moved Samson to jokingly say, ‘Rulayega kya pagle?’, creating a viral and heartwarming post-match moment.
  • After a year of being in and out of the XI and batting out of position, Samson delivered a courageous, match-winning knock when it mattered most.

As India sealed their semi-final spot, Suryakumar Yadav heaped such heartfelt praise on Sanju Samson after India’s dramatic win that the wicketkeeper-batter jokingly had to ask his captain to stop or risk making him emotional.

Record-Breaking Knock Under Pressure

Samson’s breathtaking 97 off just 50 balls not only powered India over the line but also rewrote the record books.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Indian skipper could be seen lavishing praise on Samson. Towards the end of the clip came the moment that left fans smiling.
‘Rulayega kya pagle? (Will you make me cry?),’ said Samson to Suryakumar.

Suryakumar began the video by reiterating what he had said at the post-match presentation and revealed how Samson’s team-first mindset stood out from the moment he rejoined the squad during the camp.

Emotional Dressing Room Moment

‘I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want,’ said Suryakumar.

The skipper chose not to dwell too much on the difficult phase Samson endured -- being in and out of the XI and batting out of position but made it clear how significant this comeback was.

 
 
 
Redemption on the Big Stage

‘In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position.’

‘It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock. He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through. And he deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything,’ said Suryakumar.

