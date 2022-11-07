IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has scored 89 runs from five T20 World Cup games. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Team India has been on a good run, but Captain Rohit Sharma's form has been a concern.

In the T20 World Cup so far, Rohit has scored 89 runs from five matches.

His highest score has been 53, which came against The Netherlands.

'The runs did not come from Rohit Sharma's bat once again. Let's not fool ourselves. We are all Indian fans, when we talk about Babar (Azam) and Temba (Bavuma) not scoring runs, we should also say that Rohit is not making runs,' former opener Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

'He has scored one fifty in five matches, that too was a scratchy fifty, where a catch was dropped as well, and it was a fifty against The Netherlands. Here also you got out, trying to pull a short ball, a fielder was standing in the deep, that's a problem,' Chopra said.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hopes Rohit will return to form in the semi-final game against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

'There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma is not batting well. Suryakumar Yadav is shining bright in the night sky in Australia and that is a positive sign for India. Yadav's batting on tough pitches proves how great a player he is and I hope that he keeps repeating this,' Harbhjan told the Aaj Tak channel.

'Virat Kohli is not shouldering the batting line-up anymore. There are other players in the order -- K L Rahul has been scoring runs,' Bhajji added.

'While Rohit might not have hit big runs till now, one can only hope that he can come good in the last two matches.'